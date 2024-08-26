Priyanka Chopra is officially ‘home’ as she enters Film City, Mumbai

Actor Priyanka’s Chopra Jonas coming to India is a rarity these days let alone her coming to Mumbai. But when she does, it is the perfect occasion for getting nostalgic about everything not just for the fans but for her as well.

As known, Chopra is currently in Mumbai, where she had come for her brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. Looking resplendent as always, the video that circulated showed how much fun the entire family had in an intimate affair with close family only.

And now, it is time for work for the actor where one would remember that the other reason that Chopra is here is to launch her production, Marathi film, Paani.

And it seems that the same is happening today at an event, as Chopra has arrived in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. Chopra recently went on to post an image of about to enter Film City and the iconic hoarding that reads ‘FilmCity’ among other things with the emojis. Chopra also attached the song, ‘Ghar aaja Pardesi’ to accentuate how she literally feels like a pardesi who is now home-

It is unclear whether that is the exact reason why Chopra is in FilmCity right now but does seem like it. Nevertheless, one can expect hoards of crowds coming in to catch a glimpse of the global star. On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in the film, The Bluff.