Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mohawk look from ‘The Bluff’ sets goes VIRAL; check out

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a rare visit to India recently for a while as she was one of the esteemed guests at the high-profiled Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding which was the talk of the town for almost a week.

But as the fun is over, Chopra Jonas wasted no time resuming work as the actor was recently spotted resuming shoot for her upcoming film, The Bluff. So far, she has shared several stories and images from the set giving some interesting updates but for the first time, Chopra Jonas’ look from the film was recently leaked. To no one’s surprise, it immediately went viral.

The actor has always adopted glamourous or entirely de-glamorous avatars in her roles, but this one caught special attention as she was seen sporting a mohawk. That’s right. As known, she plays a pirate in the film and this look somehow perfectly suits her-

Frank E Towers’s film, The Bluff is a period drama set in the 19th century Caribbean and as seen in the image, she is on a ship wearing a vest seemingly all set to have a combat with another character. The story suggests the story of a former female pirate (Chopra Jonas), who has to protect her family when the mistakes of her past start catching up to her. It is produced by Russo brothers’ banner, AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The film also features Karl Urban (The Boys) in an important role. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be seen in the project, Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.