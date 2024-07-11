Priyanka Chopra Lands In Mumbai To Be Part Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding; Check Details

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing to celebrate their wedding on July 12 at the grand Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The couple has been hosting a series of extravagant pre-wedding events since March, building anticipation for their big day. Reports suggest that a star-studded guest list will include celebrities from around the world. Some of the expected attendees are international icons such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, and David Beckham accompanied by his wife Victoria Beckham.

Now, with the wedding to happen in a few hours, the guest list is pouring in and seems to be one long list. One of the celebrities who has flown in to India to be part of the big occasion is our very own Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas. The global star posted on social media as she was landing in Mumbai. She enjoyed the monsoon ambience in Mumbai and put up a picture of the same from above the clouds as she was travelling.

She also put up a picture of the wedding invite of the Ambanis, and announced her arrival for the big fat wedding. She was seen flying from Dubai to Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, on July 5, the couple hosted a lavish sangeet night featuring a special performance by global pop sensation Justin Bieber. The star-studded event also showcased captivating performances by renowned Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Additionally, members of the esteemed Ambani family added to the glamour with their own performances, making the evening truly unforgettable. The enchanting affair unfolded at the magnificent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

