Priyanka Chopra, Shriya Saran & Maheep Kapoor Bring Glamour and Love to Karwa Chauth 2025 Celebrations

From Priyanka’s stunning mehendi dedicated to Nick Jonas to Shriya’s adorable family selfies and Maheep’s celebration with her glam squad, the festive spirit shone bright on social media.

Priyanka Chopra’s Heartfelt Mehendi for Nick and Malti

Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth in true desi style, showcasing her intricate mehendi design that beautifully reflected her bond with her family. The actress adorned her hands with elaborate patterns featuring the name of her husband, Nick Jonas, intertwined with delicate motifs symbolizing their daughter, Malti Marie. Sharing glimpses from her celebration, Priyanka looked ethereal in a red ethnic outfit, embracing the essence of tradition while adding her signature global flair. Fans adored how her mehendi celebrated love and motherhood, making her Karwa Chauth extra special this year.

Shriya Saran’s Adorable Family Celebration

Actress Shriya Saran brought a wholesome family vibe to her Karwa Chauth celebration. The Drishyam star shared a heartwarming selfie with her husband Andrei Koscheev and their little one, who sported tiny mehendi designs on their hands. Dressed in a bright festive ensemble, Shriya radiated joy and affection, capturing the true spirit of togetherness. Her post received an outpouring of love from fans who admired the sweet and inclusive way she celebrated the festival with her family.

Maheep Kapoor’s Glamorous Friends’ Night In

Socialite and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor marked the occasion with her signature glam. Celebrating the evening with her close-knit circle of friends, Maheep shared snippets from her Karwa Chauth get-together, where laughter, fashion, and festive vibes flowed freely. Dressed in a chic traditional outfit, she showed off her elegant mehendi design while posing with her girl gang, proving that the festival is as much about friendship and fun as love and devotion.

As Bollywood stars embraced the festival in their own unique ways—through heartfelt traditions or stylish celebrations—Karwa Chauth 2025 reflected love, joy, and the timeless beauty of togetherness.