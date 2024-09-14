Priyanka Chopra sizzles & oomphs hotness in bikini pics with husband, Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas always manages to wow her Instagram followers with consistent updates about herself and her work as well. But then comes a time at a few instances, where she drops bombshells that manage to break the internet.

And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Chopra Jonas’ latest post is that in every way possible. The actor is currently on a holiday with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Jonas in France, and the series of images and videos she shared were absolutely priceless.

On the one hand, there were several images that just exuded her immense hotness and showcased her immense oomph through her bikini images and a couple of them with Nick as well; on the other hand, there were cute images and videos of her playing with her daughter, Malti. Sharing that array of images, Chopra Jonas captioned it, “One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now… Ready set Go!”-

That’s the kind of images and videos that is sure to get you envious and probably pack your bags and head out for a vacation right away.

When it comes to her work front, Chopra Jonas has a couple of projects lined up in the form of Heads of State and The Bluff.