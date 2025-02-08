Priyanka Chopra Skips Big Bollywood Invite, Calls Only This Star For Siddharth’s Wedding!

Priyanka Chopra‘s younger brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding was a star-studded affair with her relatives, including popular actress Parineeti Chopra, her politician husband Raghav Chadha, actress Mannara Chopra, and others. Amidst all the close ones, the desi girl skipped inviting the biggies from Bollywood but only invited a veteran star to the wedding.

Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyay on 7 February 2025, and it turned out to be a grand affair with the presence of renowned stars and Priyanka herself with her husband, Nick Jonas, and her in-laws. But no Bollywood stars were invited except for one veteran star. It seems the actress is not comfortable with the B-town biggies. However, for those wondering who that special star who attended Priyanka’s younger brother’s wedding was, the evergreen Rekha looked stunning in a silk saree styled with golden accessories, redefining her traditional elegance.

In addition, Priyanka also invited her special guests, the Ambanis. Though the desi girl’s best friend Isha could not make it to the wedding, Neeta Ambani and her elder sister-in-law Shloka Ambani appeared. From haldi and mehendi to the sath phera, Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding was a grand affair filled with fun and joy.

Earlier, in August 2024, Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyay in a fun-filled affair.

We wish the couple a very happy and blissful married life!