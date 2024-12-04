Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up For Citadel S2, Teases Fans With Set Photos

Priyanka Chopra has officially wrapped up filming for the second season of Citadel, the high-octane spy thriller produced by the Russo Brothers for Prime Video. The global star shared her excitement with fans via social media, reflecting on what she described as a “rollercoaster” journey through the production. While acknowledging the challenges of the year, Chopra expressed immense gratitude for the unwavering support from her team, cast, and crew, which made the intense filming process more manageable..

Throughout the filming of Citadel season 2, Chopra reprised her role as Nadia Sinh, a complex character at the center of a global espionage narrative. As production wrapped, the actress shared behind-the-scenes glimpses, offering fans a closer look at her time on set. Among the highlights were images with her team and a lighthearted moment featuring actor Stanley Tucci, who was seen preparing martinis for the cast on the final day of shooting.

In addition to her professional commitments, Chopra has had a busy personal year. She and husband Nick Jonas recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, marking the occasion with a series of intimate and family-oriented activities. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner in New York City, followed by a cozy family gathering where they watched Moana 2 with their daughter, Malti Marie. Chopra shared glimpses of the celebration on social media, providing a window into her balanced life as both a global entertainment figure and a devoted mother and wife.

Following the success of the first season of Citadel, anticipation is high for the second season, which will see Chopra return alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The series has garnered attention for its action-packed narrative and sophisticated global intrigue, and with the Russo Brothers at the helm, the second season promises to continue the high standards set by its predecessor.

As the year winds down, Chopra prepares for the holiday season, looking forward to spending time with family and embracing the next chapter of her career. With Citadel season 2 on the horizon, she remains a leading figure in the entertainment industry, balancing her roles as an actor, producer, and global ambassador.