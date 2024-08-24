Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities begin; an intimate wedding affair

It is no secret that actor Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai yesterday, and just like she made heads turn at the airport with her airport arrival look and was where for the trailer launch of her Marathi films Paani – she wasn’t here just for this but has come here for the wedding festivities for her beloved brother, Siddharth Chopra. That’s right.

Siddharth is all set to tie the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya.

And the festivities for the special day has already begun. Reena Chopra went on to share a video reel which constituted the entire families from both sides coming in. What’s especially noted here is how everyone is indeed decked up but the festivities were taking place at their home in an intimate affair with only family members in attendance.

The video has now been deleted.

While the groom and bride obviously looked extremely beautiful and resplendent, it had to be seen how is Priyanka Chopra dressed up, and as anticipated, she was subtle yet extremely beautiful in an orange dress. The video has everyone having a blast, having all smiles, and furthermore a special moment was captured when Siddharth and Neelam bowed down and touched Priyanka’s feet seeking her blessings. An ecstatic Priyanka gave them her blessings and then hugged them. It was an amalgamation of lovely moments.

We wish the newlywed couple loads of congratulations.