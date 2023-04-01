That was one hellraiser of a podcast entitled Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard that Priyanka Chopra Jonas participated in. It was not about her having a beef with Bollywood.If only she hadn’t porked people with a beef, she wouldn’t have had to chicken out.

It’s more to do with how ill-informed she came across at one point in the otherwise spunky and articulate conversation.

When the interviewer referred to RRR as a Bollywood film(which in spirit RRR is) she “corrected” him saying RRR was a “Tamil” film.

For someone who has so passionately been championing equity honest transparency ,it is an inexcusable faux pas .

Incidentally, Priyanka started her career with a Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002. In Telugu, she was part of the RRR hero Ramcharan’s Toofan, which was Zanjeer in Hindi.

Priyanka has been closely mentoring RRR in its American journey….all the time thinking it to be a Tamil film???!!!!