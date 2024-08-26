Priyanka Drops Picture-perfect Glimpse From Brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay’s Engagement, See Photos

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai last week for the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra, who will be tying the knot with Neelam Upadhyay. Expressing her happiness and love now, the desi girl shared a picture-perfect glimpse from the engagement ceremony and also a throwback photo recalling past memories.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a video that begins with the whole family, including Bigg Boss OTT S2 contestant Manara Chopra and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, posing. Everyone looked happy and enthusiastic as they posed. Later, the adorable couple Siddharth and Neelam posed, showcasing their engagement ring. Their chemistry in the video can be seen clearly. The most heart-melting turns out to be when Siddharth and Neelam touch Priyanka’s feet, taking blessings from the elder sister while Priyanka hugs the couple. The video further showed a glimpse of the Puja and the whole ceremony. While everyone took photos, the couple took blessings from the elders, showcasing their traditions and culture. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and ring ceremony. @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

View Instagram Post 1: Priyanka Drops Picture-perfect Glimpse From Brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay's Engagement, See Photos

Priyanka wore a beautiful tangerine kurta pajama for the engagement, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. At the same time, her floral bun added a touch of elegance. In contrast, the photo shows Priyanka and Siddharth from their younger selves sharing fun-filled moments with their parents, highlighting their bond as cousins. Their beautiful smiles recall golden memories from the past.