Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi

The official Instagram handle of Vyjayanthi Movies was buzzing with anticipation as they shared Deepika Padukone's first look with eager fans. And boy, did she deliver! In the sneak peek, Deepika exudes an intense aura, leaving us all intrigued

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jul,2023 00:16:33
The makers of the much-anticipated film “Project K” have unveiled the first look of Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone, who is all set to grace the silver screen alongside stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in this epic science fiction venture.

Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first-look poster

The official Instagram handle of Vyjayanthi Movies was buzzing with anticipation as they shared Deepika Padukone’s first look with eager fans. And boy, did she deliver! Deepika exudes a solemn aura in the sneak peek, leaving us all intrigued. Cloaked in rugged attire, she gazes intently at something that piques our curiosity.

The caption accompanying her first look adds an air of mystery, teasing us with the words, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow.” We can’t wait to see how her character unfolds on the big screen! Mark your calendars for the first glimpse, which is set to be revealed on July 20 in the USA and July 21 in India.

This epic science fiction film marks the first collaboration for Deepika Padukone with the charismatic trio of Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, and Kamal Haasan. With such an incredible ensemble cast and the vision of acclaimed director Nag Ashwin, “Project K” is undoubtedly shaping into a cinematic masterpiece.

Breaking new ground in Indian cinema, “Project K” is all set to make history as the first-ever Indian film to debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. This groundbreaking achievement will create excitement and anticipation among film enthusiasts worldwide. As a thrilling prelude to this momentous event, a striking billboard of “Project K” has already graced the iconic Times Square in New York City, proudly announcing the eagerly-awaited “First glimpse on July 20.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

