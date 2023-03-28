Ravi Kishan is one of the most loved and admired superstars in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been wonderfully entertaining everyone with his presence in the Indian entertainment industry. Well, not just the Bhojpuri regional entertainment industry, as a personality, Ravi Kishan is someone who’s quite valid and reputed even at the Pan-India level. While more often than not, we hear good and happy thoughts from his end, this time, the actor got honest and candid about a possible casting couch experience that he dealt with.

As per reports in India Today, he was quoted as saying on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat,

“Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape. My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty, I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented. can’t name her, because she has become a big shot now. She had said, ‘Coffee peene raat me aayiye (Come at night for a cup of coffee)’. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused.”

