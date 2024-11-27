Ravi Kishan reveals who he thinks will be in the Top 3 of ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Bigg Boss 18 has been keeping viewers hooked with its daily drama and unexpected twists. As the competition heats up, fans and critics alike are speculating about who will make it to the final stages of the show. Actor and politician Ravi Kishan hosts a segment of the show, Haay Daiyya With Ravi Bhaiyya and has brought in some spark to the show on several occasions.

When asked about his predictions for the top three contestants, shared an interesting perspective.

According to Ravi, while many believe that familiar faces like Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chahat Pandey have a strong chance of securing the top spots, he feels the game is far from predictable. He pointed out that several contestants are yet to reveal their full potential. Ravi suggested that as the show progresses, newer faces could rise to prominence, making the race to the finale more competitive.

Ravi also hinted that his approach in the house would involve challenging other contestants and keeping the environment dynamic. He stated that his goal is to ensure the game remains unpredictable and engaging for both the housemates and the audience.

Currently, Bigg Boss 18 has witnessed several intense moments, from alliances forming and breaking to heated arguments and emotional outbursts. With strong contenders and underdogs alike vying for the trophy, the upcoming weeks promise even more surprises.

Ravi’s comments reflect the evolving nature of the show, where even the strongest players can face unexpected challenges. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see which contestants rise to the occasion and make their mark in the Bigg Boss house.

Fans will have to wait and watch to see if Ravi’s predictions come true and whether the game takes a turn that catches everyone off guard.