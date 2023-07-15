Rahul Roy opens up on how Salman Khan extended him financial support post his brain stroke in 2020

Rahul Roy, best known for his role in the blockbuster film “Aashiqui,” recently opened up about his medical journey following a brain stroke in 2020. In a heartfelt revelation, Rahul shared that his medical bill, which amounted to a substantial sum, was generously cleared by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This act of kindness by Salman Khan came after Rahul spent a challenging 1.5 months in the hospital, fighting to recover from the effects of the stroke.

During the interview, Rahul’s sister, Priyanka Roy, affectionately referred to Salman Khan as a “gem” for his significant contribution towards her brother’s medical expenses. The financial support provided by Salman Khan not only aided in easing the financial burden on the family but also served as a testament to the compassionate nature of the beloved actor.

The brain stroke incident occurred while Rahul Roy was shooting for the film “LAC – Live the Battle” in the picturesque location of Kargil. Following the stroke, he was promptly admitted to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent crucial angiography procedures for both his brain and heart. Due to the severity of the situation, Rahul was subsequently shifted to the ICU of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he received intensive care and treatment.

Rahul Roy’s journey to recovery from the brain stroke was arduous, requiring considerable time and effort. However, with the support of his loved ones and the generosity of Salman Khan, he gradually regained his health and strength.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rahul’s sister Priyanka said, “I want to also say thanks to Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February.” She added, “He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.