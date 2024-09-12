Rakul Preet Singh- “Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & NTR Jr. are such great dancers, I would feel scared to match steps with them”

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has not only managed to make a mark with her Hindi projects but her ventures down South have in fact garnered more love as she has been fortunate to work with some of the biggest South Indian superstars that include Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Allu Arjun among others.

The actor recently appeared on a podcast with YouTuber, Ranveer Allahbadia where she was asked as to what she thinks about these about these stars.

To this, Rakul said, “Charan is a great dancer, and a great person. He is also very bratty and naughty with his boy gang in a good way. He is actually a very real person and you can have great conversations with him, and besides being the talented star he is, a fear dancer.”

She also added, “I used to feel scared to match steps with him, and not just with him but the likes of Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR as well.”

On her work front, Rakul was last seen in the film, Ayalaan and Indian 2, where the latter released two months ago. Soon, Rakul will also be seen in Indian 3 and had also signed up for De De Pyaar De 2, which is the sequel to De De Pyaar De. She also has lined Patni Ka remake up ahead.