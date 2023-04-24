ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh set for adventure in space with Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan movie, deets inside

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 14:59:54
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most appreciated and talented actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry for many years and well, within a very short span of time, Rakul Preet Singh managed to grow and establish her niche in the Hindi entertainment industry like no other. Her vogue game and swag quotient is for real and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end wins hearts in the true sense of the term. Rakul Preet Singh has got a stunning and sensational vogue game on social media and well, we love all her photos and videos.

Check out the latest poster of Rakul Preet Singh and her upcoming movie with Sivakarthikeyan:

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular and admired actresses in the country and well, that’s what we love the most about her. Well, to tell you all about Rakul Preet Singh and her upcoming movie project with Sivakarthikeyan, we have a special update for you. The name of the movie is Ayalaan and the movie will be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Work Front:

Well, as far as work is concerned, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside the amazing Kamal Haasan. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

