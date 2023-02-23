Telugu superstar Ramcharan feels left out.While director Rajamouli and Ramcharan’s co-star NTR Jr have benefited immensely from the global popularity of RRR, Ramcharan seems to have been left behind in terms of his global reach.

Sources from Hyderabad reveal that Ramcharan has decided to take charge of his international PR.

“He left for the Oscars two weeks ahead of the ceremony. He has lined up a whole lot of solo print and visual interviews , independent of the other RRR attention grabbers Rajamouli and NTR Junior,” the source informs.

After grabbing a spot on the coveted Good Morning, America show, Ramcharan will be seen on various American media platforms.