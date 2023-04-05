The friendship between Salman Khan and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and his son Ramcharan seems far more cinematic than anything that they do together on screen.

The song Yentamma in Salman’s forthcoming starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a very special appearance by Ramcharan.The RRR actor refused to accept Salman’s generous fee for the song appearance.

Ramcharan’s bump-and-grind gesture is in reciprocation to Salmam’s extended guest appearance in Ramcharan’s father Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. The two families are very close.When Ramcharan was shooting for the Zanjeer remake in Mumbai Salman insisted on sending food to the set every day.

On Salman’s insistence choreographer-director Prabhudheva had incorporated Chiranjeevi’s celebrated “Veena step” in Salman’s Dabangg 3 dance number Munna badnaam hua where Salman glides in the shape of the Indian musical instrument , the Veena.

When Salman started shooting for a very special guest appearance, an extended cameo, in the Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather , Salman has made it very clear that he would not accept a single penny for his work.Chiranjeevi’s producers wanted to pay Salman 15-20 crores for his guest appearance in Godfather. But Salman was adamant. He told Chiranjeevi he won’t do the cameo if they insisted on paying him. Salman’s words to Chiranjeevi were, ‘If I was to ask you to do a role in my film would you charge for it?’

The question left Chiranjeevi moved and speechless.