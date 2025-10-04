Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone’s Warm Airport Reunion Melts The Internet

On Saturday, a scene on social media unfolded at Mumbai airport that won everyone’s hearts. Once Bollywood’s most beloved onscreen couple and real-life couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came face-to-face once again—and the meeting took fans down memory lane.

In fact, Deepika Padukone recently made her first public appearance since news of her exit from her project, Kalki 2898 AD, surfaced. Her stylish and elegant look caught everyone’s attention at the airport. Her minimal makeup and sleek bun, along with a gray co-ord set, a zip-up jacket, and wide-legged pants, completed her look perfectly.

Ranbir Kapoor also arrived at the airport around the same time. Dressed in a black hoodie and joggers, paired with white sneakers, a cap, and sunglasses, Ranbir looked his cool self. He smiled for the cameras as he entered, only to spot Deepika a few steps away.

In a video circulating on social media, Deepika was already seated in an airport carriage. As Ranbir approached, she waved with a smile. Ranbir smiled back, and the two shared a warm hug. The two then got into the carriage together and left—a moment that lasted only a few seconds, but it’s the talk of the town online.

Watch here-

Fans left numerous comments on the video—one wrote, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani feels all over again!” while another said, “The old charm is back.” Many expressed hope that the two might soon be seen together in a film.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film “King.” Additionally, she will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in an action drama film directed by Atlee. Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in his upcoming film, Love & War. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park.

The meeting between the two stars was brief, but it brought back a sweet memory in fans’ hearts—a time when Ranbir and Deepika were everyone’s favorite couple not only on screen but also in real life.

