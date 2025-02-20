Rasha Thadani says ‘some people stayed, some didn’t’ after’ amid ‘Azaad’s underwhelming box office run

Rasha Thadani recently shared a contemplative note on Instagram, hinting at personal reflections and changes in her life. Her post included a series of images, featuring moments with her pets, time spent with friends, and a childhood photo with her mother, Raveena Tandon. One of the pictures contained the words, “Set yourself free,” adding to the introspective tone of her message.

In her caption, Rasha acknowledged the shifting nature of life, noting that while some people stayed by her side, others did not. She expressed a sense of acceptance, stating that she was moving forward step by step. She also encouraged her followers to take care of themselves and have faith that things would eventually fall into place.

The timing of her post has led to speculation that she is processing the reception of her debut film, Azaad, which did not perform well at the box office. While she did not directly mention the film, her words suggested an emotional response to recent events.

Despite this phase, Rasha continues to focus on her journey, sharing glimpses of moments that bring her comfort. Her message resonated with fans, many of whom offered supportive comments.

As she navigates this period, Rasha remains in the public eye, and her followers will be watching to see her next steps in the industry.