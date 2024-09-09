Rashmika Mandanna confirms meeting with a minor accident

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram, where she makes it a point to interact and share details with her fans but lately, the actor was a little inactive, and fans grew concerned as to why.

Finally addressing the same, Mandanna shared a long post also confirming that she met with a small accident and was hence recovering at home. Her post read, “Hey guys How’ve you been?

I know it’s been a whileeeee since I came on here or was even seen in the public.. The reason I haven’t been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors.

I am better now and just for heads up – I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities

Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday!!.. Ps: another update I’ve been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos..

Though she didn’t share the details about the accident and what exactly caused it, there was a relief amongst the fans to see that she has recovered and is doing well now and back in work mode.

Mandanna has a huge slate of films lined up ahead which includes biggies like Chhava with Vicky Kaushal, Pushpa 2 – The Rule with Allu Arjun, Sikandar with Salman Khan, Kubera with Dhanush and others.