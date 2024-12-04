Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Emotional Connection With “Pushpa 2” Ahead Of Release

As Pushpa 2 gears up for its release tomorrow, 5th December, 2024 Rashmika Mandanna has shared a heartfelt post reflecting on her journey with the franchise. The actress, who plays the role of Srivalli, took to social media to express her overwhelming emotions as the second installment of the hit film nears its premiere.

In her post, Rashmika described how Pushpa has impacted her personally and professionally, revealing a deep connection with the team and the project. “Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions,” she wrote, adding that this was the first time she had felt such a profound emotional tie to a film.

Reflecting on the journey that began in 2021, Rashmika recalled the early days of training for the Chittoor slang during the COVID-19 pandemic and her first day on set. She emphasized how the process felt like a long, continuous journey, with constant discussions about Pushpa over the past five years. The actress acknowledged the bond she has formed with the film’s director, Sukumar, and actor Allu Arjun, noting how her relationship with both has evolved from initial nervousness to a deep emotional connection.

Rashmika also highlighted the supportive role played by the team, mentioning key figures such as producer Mythri Movie Makers and fellow actor Fahadh Faasil, who she worked with for a brief time on Pushpa 2. She particularly praised the team’s hard work and dedication, calling the production “freaking amazing” and describing her colleagues as a family.

“I love Mythri… they are the best,” Rashmika wrote, acknowledging the production house’s crucial role in the success of the film. She concluded her post with gratitude, saying, “Success comes because of the people you surround yourself with. And Pushpa is the perfect example of it.”

As Pushpa 2 prepares for its highly anticipated release, it’s clear that the film holds a special place in Rashmika’s heart, with the actress expressing pride in what the entire team has accomplished together. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the saga, which promises to deliver more of the gripping action and drama that made Pushpa a massive hit.