Rashmika Mandanna is ‘so proud’ of Vijay Deverakonda; here’s why

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated film Kingdom (Saamraajya) has finally released its teaser, generating significant buzz among fans.

The action-packed glimpse into the film hints at an intense storyline, with Deverakonda portraying a powerful character in a new setting.

Directed by Goutham T and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, Kingdom has already captured attention with its striking visuals and gripping tone. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for the Hindi teaser, further expanding the film’s reach.

Following the teaser’s release, social media has been flooded with reactions, with fans eager to see Deverakonda return to the big screen in a commanding role. Many are particularly intrigued by the film’s scale and its promise of a fresh cinematic experience.

Among those who reacted to the teaser was actress Rashmika Mandanna, who shared Deverakonda’s poster on her social media with a message expressing her admiration for his choices. While the two have been linked in the past, they have always maintained that they are close friends.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is preparing for the release of her next film, Chhaava, which is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

With Kingdom set for a May 30, 2025, release, anticipation continues to grow. As more details emerge, fans are looking forward to what the film has in store.