Rashmika Mandanna Joins Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’: Shares Exciting Update from Day 1 of Shoot

Rashmika Mandanna has officially joined the sets of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Sikandar, and the actress has shared an exciting update from her first day of shooting.

On Instagram, Rashmika posted a heartwarming photo of two beautiful bouquets, presumably a welcoming gesture from the ‘Sikandar’ team. The arrangements featured vibrant flowers like lilies, carnations, and sunflowers, symbolizing the warmth and enthusiasm surrounding her involvement in the project.

Rashmika captioned the image, “Flowers!” accompanied by a matching emoji and “Day – 1 #sikandar”, confirming her commencement on the film.

Earlier, the makers of ‘Sikandar’ welcomed Rashmika on board, expressing their excitement at seeing her share the screen with Salman Khan. The film’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, announced Rashmika’s inclusion in May, generating immense buzz among fans.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ is expected to be an action-packed drama, with Rashmika playing a pivotal role. While details about the storyline remain scarce, the star-studded cast and crew promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Rashmika expressed her gratitude and honor for being part of ‘Sikandar,’ sharing her excitement with fans eagerly awaiting updates on her next project.

As ‘Sikandar’ progresses into production, fans can expect more thrilling updates and sneak peeks into this highly anticipated film.