Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from ‘Kubera’ puts her in a different league entirely: WATCH

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a roll, and while she always receives all the love and appreciation for her roles in the films she does, the film Kubera is probably going to put her in a different league altogether.

Ever since glimpses of her posters were coming out, it already seemed like a character-driven role that finally allowed Mandanna to spread her wings and showcase her versatility. A short teaser that reveals her look in the film and also is a small scene in itself.

Dressed in an Indian suit, against the backdrop of a forest, Mandanna is seen entering the forest as she gets ready to start shoving into the ground with all her might. As soon as she is done doing that, she removes a huge bag of suitcase. The big reveal comes in following that and music intensifies as the big bag of suitcase has a potload of money. As soon as she is convinced, she gets up and walks away from the spot dragging that briefcase-

Needless to say, even this short glimpse is enough to have everyone excited because it seems very intriguing and Mandanna’s character also seems to have grey shades.

Kubera also stars Dhanush while actors Jim Sarbh and Akkineni Nagarjuna play key roles. The film is bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rama Mohan Rao under their banners Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Litd.

It will be directed by Sekhar Kammula and will be a Devi Sri Prasad musical.