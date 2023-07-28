Rekha Was The First Choice To Play Meena Kumari

Now that Manish Malhotra has officially announced his biopic of Meena Kumari with Kriti Sanon in the lead, it can be told that Rekha was Manish Malhotra’s first choice for the part.

A very close friend of Manish spills the beans. “Rekha would constantly talk about Meena Kumari’s mythical image. She was obsessed with the idea of playing Meena Kumari. Rekha had even told Manish that if he ever turned director he should make a film on Meena Kumari with she, Rekha replicating the graceful moves of the Tragedy Queen.”

But then Kariti Sanon came to Manish with the project and Manish had no choice.

When told about this Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi comments, “Our family would have been most definitely upset no matter who played my mother without our permission. But yes, if you ask my personal opinion, then Rekhaji definitely seems a better option. But let me tell you, no one can PLAY my mother. She was matchless in her beauty and grace.”