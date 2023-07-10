ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

When Rekha Spoke About Her Guru

“The one and only Amitabh Bachchan. He's my guru. I learnt so much from him," Rekha declared.

Author: Subhash K Jha
10 Jul,2023 13:30:53
When Rekha Spoke About Her Guru 832295

The enigmatic Rekha loves to swim in cryptic waters. Once in an interview with this writer in 2007 we were talking about those who have influenced her .She mentioned her father the matinee idol Gemini Ganesan, her mother Pushpavalli , filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Then she mentioned her Guru.

I asked who that is .

“The one and only Amitabh Bachchan. He’s my guru. I learnt so much from him,” she declared.

She then compared Mr Bachchan to Rabindranath Tagore. “I seriously think Bachchan is more Bengali than any one I know. He’s a true Bengali dada. And I’m not saying that because he has a Bengali wife or has spent time in Kolkata. There’s more of Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy in him than anyone else.”

Rekha then singled out Tagore as a feminist. “Do you know Tagore was a true woman’s libber? He started the university in Santiniketan for women long before feminism was conceptualised. I like the thought of women being given philosophical and emotional sanctuary by a man who isn’t threatened by them.

Interestingly Tagore figures in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani prominently as part of Alia Bhatt’s household. In the film, there is a large picture of Tagore in Alia’s parents’ home.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Get a sneak peek of the legendary Rekha in the upcoming promo of the StarPlus show "Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin". 818619
Get a sneak peek of the legendary Rekha in the upcoming promo of the StarPlus show “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.
Veteran Star Rekha To Impress Audience With Her Television Comeback In StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 815690
Veteran Star Rekha To Impress Audience With Her Television Comeback In StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Top 5 Melodic Songs Sung For Rekha By Legend Singer Asha Bhosle 792866
Top 5 Melodic Songs Sung For Rekha By Legend Singer Asha Bhosle
NMACC Night: Rekha hugs Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai spotted all smiles 793166
NMACC Night: Rekha hugs Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai spotted all smiles
Dior Fall 2023: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Rekha and others grace the red carpet 792065
Dior Fall 2023: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Rekha and others grace the red carpet
Are You A Rekha Fan? Check Out These Interesting Facts About Her 782910
Are You A Rekha Fan? Check Out These Interesting Facts About Her
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Reshma Merchant bags web series Plot 1/2 832307
Exclusive: Reshma Merchant bags web series Plot 1/2
Writer Swapnil Jain Known For Insta Millionaire Podcast, Spills Beans On His Transition From Acting To Writer, His Journey, And More 832302
Writer Swapnil Jain Known For Insta Millionaire Podcast, Spills Beans On His Transition From Acting To Writer, His Journey, And More
I have a love for weights: Dushyant Kathuria, Fitness Model 832282
I have a love for weights: Dushyant Kathuria, Fitness Model
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone go 'all smiles' in this new picture, brush off divorce rumours 832264
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone go ‘all smiles’ in this new picture, brush off divorce rumours
Exclusive: Content creator Neel Salekar to be a part of web series Constable Girpade 832280
Exclusive: Content creator Neel Salekar to be a part of web series Constable Girpade
A success story: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett. 832260
A success story: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett.
Read Latest News