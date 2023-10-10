Movies | Editorial

“She Is Forever Beautiful,” Dharmendra On Rekha

Author: Subhash K Jha
10 Oct,2023 15:07:13
Speaking of Rekha, Dharamji says he has only fond memories of her. “She was always a very warm and attentive co-star.Unke saath kaam karne mein bada maza aata hai(it’s always a joy to work with her).”

“Oh Rekha!She evolved into such a fine actress, and a timeless beauty,” says Dharmendra as he reminisces over his association with her.

“I think the first film I did with her was Keemat in 1973. It was a spy thriller, like the same director Ravi Nagaich’s Farz . Rekha was very raw then.If you see her in Keemat now, she is unrecognizable. She worked hard to change herself, and succeeded,” Dharamji recalls.

He recalls their other film together with even more enthusiasm. “I think Kahani Kismat Ki featuring both of us came in the same year as Keemat. It was a much bigger hit than Keemat. The song Rafta rafta dekho aankh meri ladi hai is popular to this day. It was directed by my dear friend Arjun Hingorani who introduced me in films . I did many films with him later. But none as successful as Kahani Kismat Ki.”

Thereafter Dharmendra and Rekha did not work together until 1979. “Kartavya was another big hit with both of us. This was directed by Mohan Segalji who had introduced Rekha in films.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

