TV News: Ashnoor Kaur Prayer For Her Friend Vishal Jethwa, Karan Kundrra Begins Shooting For New Episode, Dharmendra Ji Spotted At Laughter Chefs Set

Popular television stars are making waves on social media today, so we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Ashnoor Kaur’s prayer for his friend Vishal Jethwa to Karan Kundrra beginning shooting for a new episode and Dharmendra Ji being spotted at Laughter Chefs Set, check out the latest TV news below.

1) Ashnoor Kaur’s Prayer For Her Friend Vishal Jethwa

Taking to her Instagram post, Ashnoor Kaur shared a photo of herself with Vishal Jethwa. In the photo, Ashnoor and Vishal pose with a smile for the camera while having a chai/coffee. She pens an emotional note as she prays for his health recovery as the Tiger 3 actor got a foot injury. Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “You’ll bounce back stronger, Jethwaaa!!, Get Well Soon…”

2) Dharmendra Ji’s Passion For Work At The Age Of 88, As He Spotted In A Laughter Chefs Set

The legendary actor Dharmendra Ji looks handsome in a formal look. He appears in a plain white T-shirt, a colorful tie, and a suspender, and he pairs it with a black blazer and matching pants. In the video, Dharmendra Ji emerges from the vanity van and poses for the paps. Later on, Nia Sharma took a selfie picture and posted it on Instagram with a Dharmendra Ji and Laughter Chefs cast.

3) Divyanka Tripathi Safely Landed With Vivek Dahiya In Mumbai

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya returned to their hometown safely as they spotted at the airport after being robbed on their Italy vacation. The couple had been stuck in Italy ever since their passports were stolen from their car last Wednesday in Florence, Italy. In the video, the actress shows her happy face as she appears in a white-flared western fit. On the other hand, Husband Vivek Dahiya contrasts this look with Divyanka, opting for a white coordinate set.

4) Karan Kundrra Begins Shooting For A New Episode

The television actor Karan Kundrra looks stylish in a red, half-buttoned, half-sleeved shirt and pairs with matching pants. He styles his look with a side-part combed hairstyle and pairs it with black necklaces, kadas, a ring, and a wristwatch. The actor Karan Kundrra poses in front of paps outside the Laughter Chefs for a new episode.

5) Shooting Set To Hospital Bed, Warrior Hina Khan’s Rollercoaster Journey

Hina Khan posted a picture of a hospital room on her Instagram story. Yesterday, she was working on the show’s set, and today, she is in the hospital for her therapy. Her candid social media updates from the hospital bed showcased her fighting spirit, even in moments of vulnerability. She remained positive and determined to bounce back, earning fans’ and peers’ admiration.