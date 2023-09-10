Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False

There are some reports in the press that the Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and producers Zee Studios are working on improving the special effects in their magnum opus for the OTT release.

Turns out ,the reports are completely fake.

“We have no plans of working on the special effects for the OTT release. When we stuck as close to reality as possible for the large screen , why would we get insecure about the stunts on the digital platform?” reasons director Anil Sharma who has directed several action based hits with Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra in the 1990s like Hukumat, Elan-e-Jung and Farishay.

Says Sharma, “I’ve directed all three Deols, father Dharmendra, and sons Sunny and Bobby individually and all together in Apne. It is my privilege that they trust me so much.Let me tell you, none of the Deols ever use body doubles or special effects for the screen stunts. Joh bhi aap dekhte hain sab asli hai.”

As for “improving” the VFX. “OTT pe toh aur bhi audience notice nahin karte yeh sab baariqiyan (audiences don’t notice the subtleties ). If we are happy with our action scenes on the large screen why would we want to change anything on the OTT?We are proud of every frame in Gadar and wouldn’t change a thing.”

Gadar 2 success

Gadar 2,’ the highly-anticipated sequel to the iconic Bollywood film, continues to dominate the Indian box office with its gripping narrative and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Set against the backdrop of Lahore in 1971, the film follows the indomitable Tara Singh on a perilous mission to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who is held captive in Pakistan. The story not only showcases the resilience of a father’s love but also addresses the simmering tensions between India and Pakistan, as Tara Singh’s unwavering anger reflects the consequences of hatred sown between the two nations.

The resounding success of ‘Gadar 2’ is a testament to its enduring appeal among audiences. Crossing the remarkable milestone of Rs 500 crore in India, the film’s box office figures continue to soar.