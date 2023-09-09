Ridhi Dogra Talks About Being Sceptical Playing Old To Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan

Actor Ridhi Dogra plays the role of Kaveri Amma in the Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film is being welcomed to great reviews and a great response. Ridhi plays mother to SRK in the film. In real life, Ridhi is around 20 years younger than Shah Rukh, but the film’s two timelines — one in the past and the other in the present — justified her aged appearance in certain scenes.

Ridhi initially was apprehensive of the fact that she was playing old to SRK. A report in indianexpress.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

Taking to Instagram, Ridhi wrote how she always knew that Jawan was going to be a ‘blockbuster’, and shared, “I’m grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. 🙏😇.”

She further shared how she was uncertain about playing an older character to SRK. She wrote, “As an actor, I thought ‘Wow, it’s an Atlee film and I’m playing old, and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!’ And I decided to do it. For the kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay mad.”

“As a person, I was on an emotional roller coaster and a mess to say the least. Being mostly alone during shoots didn’t help. But as a student of cinema, it was a dream come true. I got to observe and learn and soak it all in. Every time I was on set I was like a kid in a candy story. In Cinema History !!! No where else I’d rather be.,” she wrote.

However, her hard work has paid off now, as she is receiving a good response from the audience. She was also seen thanking Atlee for giving her this opportunity.

Have you seen the film yet? How do you like Jawan and SRK in it?