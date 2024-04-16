RIP: Kannada veteran actor Dwarakish passes away; Rajinikanth and Anil Kumble mourn the demise

Renowned Kannada veteran actor, director, and producer, Dwarakish, who was a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, has passed away at the age of 81. It is reported that he was battling an age-related ailment and succumbed to a sudden heart attack. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son, who revealed that the actor breathed his last at his residence in Electronic City, Bangalore. Known for his exceptional acting skills, Dwarakish was an accomplished personality and had also directed a few movies. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the Rabindra Kalakshetra in Bangalore, where his admirers and fans can pay him their last respects.

Dwarakish, a well-known personality in the Kannada film industry, began his journey as a co-producer with the film “Mamatay Bandhan” in the year 1966. Over time, he cemented his position as a versatile actor, director, and producer. However, his sudden demise came as a shock to the entire Kannada film fraternity, leaving behind a void that will be hard to fill.

The versatile actor made his entry into the world of acting with the film ‘Veera Sankalpa’ in the year 1964. He portrayed the character of a comedian in the movie directed by his maternal uncle, Hunsur Krishnamurthy. Following his successful stint as an actor, he ventured into film production by launching his own production house, Dwarakish Chitra. Over the years, Dwarakish Chitra produced over 50 films, which went on to become blockbusters in the industry. One of his earliest and most significant collaborations was with the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and director Siddalingaiah for the film ‘Mayor Muthanna’. The movie, which was also produced by Dwarakish Chitra, was a massive hit and is still considered as a classic in Kannada cinema.

His demise has been condoled by many colleagues and film makers from the Kannada industry. Thespian actor Rajinikanth expressed his grief on the demise of Dwarakish. Rajinikanth in his post said, “The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones (sic),” his post read.

The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 16, 2024

Cricketer Anil Kumble too expressed his sorrow on the passing away of this great soul. He wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dwarakish Sir – A doyen of Kannada film industry. Grew up watching his movies. His contribution to the film world will always be remembered (sic).”

Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dwarakish Sir – A doyen of Kannada film industry. Grew up watching his movies. His contribution to the film world will always be remembered. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 16, 2024

Dwarakish and his ever-smiling face will always be in our memories. His iconic roles will be a role model for every actor, aspiring to be a top-notch comedian.

RIP!!