Rituparna Sengupta to Organize Grand Durga Puja in Mumbai

Rituparna Sengupta, a renowned actress in the Bengali film industry, is all set to organize a grand Durga Puja celebration in Mumbai this year. After a successful stint in the Bengali film industry, Rituparna is now gearing up to bring the spirit of Durga Puja to Mumbai. The actress has joined hands with the Mumbai Bengali Cultural Association (MBCA) to celebrate the festival at the national level.

In an interview with a bengali news portal , Rituparna expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating that she plans to make Durga Puja bigger and better this year. “We want to celebrate Garba, Dhunuchi Nach, and other major festivals of the country under one umbrella. This will be the biggest festival at the national level,” she said.

The Durga Puja celebration will occur at the Bandra Kurla Complex from October 8th to 13th and has been conceptualized as ‘India Festival 2024’. The event is expected to be grand, with a star-studded list of celebrities and dignitaries expected to attend. Last year’s celebration saw the likes of Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Mouni Roy, Altaf Raja, Anu Malik, former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gracing the occasion. This year’s list is expected to be even more impressive.

Given her recent involvement in a ration corruption case, Rituparna’s involvement in the organization of Durga Puja in Mumbai is a significant development. However, the actress has put the controversy behind her and is now focused on celebrating the best festival of Bengali.

Durga Puja is an integral part of Bengali culture, and Rituparna’s efforts to bring the festival to the national level are commendable. With her involvement, the celebration is expected to reach new heights, and people from all communities are expected to come together to enjoy the festivities.