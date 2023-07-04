ADVERTISEMENT
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's electrifying chemistry steals hearts

Starring the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcases their exceptional performances and promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 13:59:40
The official trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios) is out and has already taken the internet by storm. Starring the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the trailer showcases their exceptional performances and promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Alia and Ranveer play the characters of Rocky and Rani, who belong to different families with starkly contrasting backgrounds. The trailer unveils their unique journey as they switch families to embrace their love against all odds.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar, the trailer showcases their exceptional performances and promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Alia delivers a captivating performance as Rani, a spirited and independent woman determined to follow her heart. On the other hand, Ranveer brings his trademark energy and charm to the character of Rocky, a carefree and adventurous soul. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, infusing the narrative with a sense of warmth and authenticity.

The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Anjali Anand, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog as Randhawas. They are a part of Ranveer’s family. On the other hand, Alia is a part of the Chatterjees. Her part of the clan includes powerful performers from the Bengali film industry, such as Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly and, Shabana Azmi, Namit Das, among others. They add further depth to the film. Their impeccable performances complement the central storyline, adding layers of emotion and intrigue.

The trailer has left fans eagerly awaiting its release, promising a complete entertainment package that will leave a lasting impact. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is set to hit the theaters on July 28.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

