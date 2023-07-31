ADVERTISEMENT
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Becomes 4th Highest Weekend Grosser On Third Day Box Office Collection; Check More Details

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's third day box office collection has made it the 4th highest weekend grosser in 2023. Check out more details in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 Jul,2023 13:15:14
Karan Johar‘s rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has created a buzz since its release on 28th July. The film recorded a massive rise on Sunday, making it the highest collection in three days. As reported by tracker Sacnik the Sunday box office collection saw a jump of around 15-20 percent compared to Saturday’s collection of 16 crores as it rises to the estimated net of 19 crores.

First Day Collection

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s romantic comedy started with an amazing collection of 11 crores on the first day, Friday, 28th July. Karan Johar’s return after seven years proved to be a major comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The grand total collection of the film on the third day is 46 crores. And with this, the film has recorded the 4th highest weekend collections in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s epic drama Adipurush.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is performing per the film experts’ expectations. Now all eyes are on Monday collection. If the film goes well today, it is likely to keep up with the trend and work well throughout the week. Also, the film is on its way to leading the race among other romantic dramas of 2023.

Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has a budget of 160 crores. The film will perform well at the box office till 10th August. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others.

Read Latest News