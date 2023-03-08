There is a strong buzz in Hyderabad that the casting of producer Madhu Mantena’s Ramayan has just become far more interesting.

It is being whispered that one of Tamil and Telugu cinema’s contemporary luminaries Sai Pallavi , hailed for her stellar unaffected supremely natural performances in Gargi, Shyama Singha Roy and Virata Parvam, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mantena’s ambitious lavish Ramayan.

Earlier the producers were in talks with Deepika Padukone to play Sita. But she apparently will be playing Draupadi for the same production house, and none of the other A-list heroines in Bollywood possess the oldworld charm and grace to play Sita Mata.

While details are yet to be worked out, it is being increasingly heard in Hyderabad that the producers of Ramayan are keen for Sai to play Sita.

Ranbir Kapoor has already been roped in to play Rama.Hrithik Roshan who was to play Ravana has opted out.