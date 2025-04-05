Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Court Rejects Bail Plea of Accused Ahead of April 9 Hearing

The investigation into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan continues, with the Mumbai police recently opposing the bail request of the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad. The application was denied by the court following the authorities’ submission of evidence and their concerns over the accused potentially fleeing the country or disrupting the legal process.

Shariful, identified as a Bangladeshi national, is said to have entered India unlawfully. Law enforcement agencies fear he may cross borders if granted release, which could affect the progress of the case. They also indicated a risk of the accused tampering with witnesses or obstructing justice.

In court, Shariful’s lawyer argued that the charges against his client were fabricated and that the accused had cooperated with the probe. However, the police stood firm, submitting forensic findings and video evidence as part of their argument against bail.

The forensic department conducted detailed analysis on items linked to the case, including parts of a knife retrieved from the actor’s body and the crime scene. Authorities claim the fragments were found to match, strengthening the link between the accused and the weapon used.

Footage from nearby cameras reportedly captured the assault and the suspect’s escape. Further, facial recognition results are said to have verified his identity. Investigators also recorded locations where Shariful allegedly sourced the weapons.

Police have collected blood-stained garments from the actor and his staff, which were tested and filed as part of the case record. These developments are likely to play a key role in the upcoming court proceedings.

The case is scheduled for its next hearing on April 9, where further judicial examination of the evidence and testimonies is expected to take place.