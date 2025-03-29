Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Accused Files Bail Plea, Claims He Was Framed

Shariful Islam Shehzad, the man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, has now filed a bail plea in Mumbai Sessions Court. The accused was arrested in January 2025 for attacking the renowned actor in his Bandra home. However, after a couple of months, the accused claims he is innocent.

According to the latest reports by TOI, Shehzad filed a bail plea highlighting that the case against him was fabricated. His statement reads, “The FIR is patently false, and a false case has been registered against him.” The plea also emphasized that Shehzad has been in custody for two months now, which is like pre-trial punishment. His legal representative mentioned that Shehzad has cooperated with the investigation; therefore, there is no risk of him fabricating the evidence if he is released.

Earlier, Shehzad’s father claimed that his son was being framed in a false case while talking to the media and said, “They have arrested my son as a suspect, but he is not the one whose photograph the police had released after the incident… They have picked him up as he has some similarities.” Demanding for justice, he said, “Police have framed him just because he is an easy suspect. We demand justice.”

Shariful Islam Shehzad was accused of sneaking into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home on 16 January 2025 to steal things; however, when caught red-handed, he stabbed the actor six times before escaping. The Bollywood actor underwent surgery after the stabbing incident, and he was discharged from hospital after almost a week on 21 January.