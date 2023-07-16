ADVERTISEMENT
Salaar Update: Jagapathi Babu to not share scenes with Prabhas in Part 1, say reports

In a recent update, Jagapathi Babu, a prominent actor, clarified that he will not share any scenes with Prabhas in the first part of "Salaar."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 11:11:01
One of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring Pan-Indian star Prabhas in the lead role, has generated significant buzz since the release of its teaser. The film’s female protagonist, portrayed by Sruthi Haasan, has also captured the audience’s attention.

In a recent update, Jagapathi Babu, a prominent actor, clarified that he will not share any scenes with Prabhas in the first part of “Salaar,” as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu. This revelation confirms that the thrilling face-off between Prabhas and Jaggu Bhai will be reserved for part 2, adding to the excitement surrounding the movie.

Apart from Prabhas and Sruthi Haasan, “Salaar” boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eeshwari Rao, and others who play significant roles in the film. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie has Ravi Basrur as its composer, ensuring a captivating musical experience. Fans across the country can mark their calendars as “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is scheduled for a theatrical release in multiple languages on September 28, 2023.

With the teaser’s tremendous response on YouTube and the tantalizing prospect of Prabhas and Jagapathi Babu’s face-off in the sequel, the anticipation for “Salaar” continues to soar. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await this multi-lingual cinematic extravaganza, eager to witness the magic Prashanth Neel and the talented cast have in store.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

