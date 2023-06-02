Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Shoot Together; Fans Speculate New Project

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan buzzed over the news headlines when the duo joined forces for Pathaan at the box office. In addition to that, now the viewers are anticipating their next venture together in Tiger 3 as Salman Khan earlier confirmed that Bhaijaan and Badshah would begin the shoot for the Yash Raj Film. However, the new clip of the duo is floating on the internet. Let’s check out.

In the viral video, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are seen to be walking towards the set. Bhaijaan appeared casual, while Badshah appeared in the same badass look from Pathaan. While when the clip was taken is not clear, but it was taken from Madh Island.

A user reacted to the viral clip and, in the comments, wrote, “Can’t wait for #Tiger3 & #TigerVsPathaan karan arjun duo once again in big screen.” The second wrote, “Pathaan ka record tutne wala hai ab.”

In contrast, Salman Khan recently revealed that the film’s shoot was finished during the press conference in Abu Dhabi for IFFA Awards. “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3, Partner, Tiger. Last night, I was shooting for Tiger 3, and I have completed shooting for Tiger 3 now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good, though.”

