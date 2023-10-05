Movies | News

Salman Khan- Arijit Singh to reunite for Tiger 3, ends 9-year-long feud [Reports]

Arijit Singh and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s fans may soon witness a reconciliation of the duo for Khan’s upcoming movie Tiger 3. The speculation was set abuzz as Arijit was recently seen outside Salman Khan's residence

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Oct,2023 14:48:40
05 Oct,2023 14:48:40
  • Story Outline:
  • Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan’s residence, sparking reconciliation rumors for “Tiger 3.”
  • Feud started in 2014, escalated in 2016 with a song removal from “Sultan.”
  • Fans hopeful Arijit might sing for Salman in “Tiger 3” after recent sighting.

Arijit Singh and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s fans may soon witness a reconciliation of the duo for Khan’s upcoming movie Tiger 3. The speculation was set abuzz as Arijit was recently seen outside Salman Khan’s residence. Speculation is rife that the nine-year-long rift between the two might finally be coming to an end.

This longstanding feud traces its origins back to 2014 when Salman Khan, at an award ceremony, playfully poked fun at Arijit Singh while presenting him with the Best Singer award. Khan’s quip about Arijit’s casual appearance and messy hair led to a humorous exchange, with Arijit taking a light-hearted dig at the actor’s hosting skills. Unfortunately, this jest was misinterpreted by Salman Khan, who reportedly took offense.

The rift escalated in 2016 when Arijit Singh recorded a song for Salman Khan’s film “Sultan,” only to have it removed from the soundtrack by the superstar. Arijit subsequently issued a public apology, asserting that he never intended to disrespect Salman Khan and pleading with him not to remove the song. He expressed a heartfelt desire to retire with at least one song sung for Salman Khan in his repertoire.

However, Salman Khan, in response, sang the popular track “Jag Ghoomeya” himself, inadvertently casting further doubt on the possibility of reconciliation. In a media interaction during that time, Khan even claimed not to know who Arijit Singh was, further fueling the feud.

Fast forward to today, and the recent sighting of Arijit Singh outside Salman Khan’s residence has sparked hope that the two may have put their differences aside. Could Arijit’s dream of singing for Salman Khan finally be realized, potentially in the upcoming film “Tiger 3”? Only time will reveal the outcome of this intriguing development. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving story.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

