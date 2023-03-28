Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who needs no introduction. The actor has been on top of his game in the Hindi entertainment industry for more than 30 years and well, that’s why, even today, he’s rated highly to a great extent by fans and admirers all over the country. Today, his stardom and fan following has crossed that stage where his fandom and popularity doesn’t really depend anymore on the box office success that he has. Recently, Salman and his family have remained extremely worried about after multiple death threats have been issued to the actor. Recently, an email was also sent from Jodhpur. Soon after that, a joint operation was started between Mumbai Police and Jodhpur Police. The reason for the same is that the mail was sent from Rajasthan and the complaint was lodged in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had arrested an accused called Dhakad Ram Bishnoi for allegedly sending threatening email to the actor. And now, the big update is that the accused has been sent to police custody till April 3, 2023.

Well, what’s your take on this important update ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com