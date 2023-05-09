ADVERTISEMENT
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name

Bollywood's beloved superstar Salman Khan has been getting death threats for quite a long time. Well, finally, there's some movement that has happened from the Mumbai Police as they issued a lookout against an accused in the case. Read here for more details

Author: IWMBuzz
09 May,2023 12:42:05
Salman Khan is one of the most loved and admired superstars that we have in the country at present. He’s been winning hearts of everyone since the last 35 years and well, that’s why, today, he’s reached that stage of stardom and fame where his fandom, popularity and swag quotient certainly doesn’t depend on the kind of success or failure that his movies get at the box office. It’s been an incredible career indeed of both ups and downs and that’s why, Salman Khan is today rated highly as the finest superstar in this country. Although his latest movie aka Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn’t do as well as he would have liked to in movies, it certainly didn’t play spoilsport in terms of the attention that he gets from individuals.

Check out the latest update about the death threat involving Salman Khan:

For quite a long time, Salman Khan has been receiving a lot of death threats. Well, as far as the threats are concerned, there’s a big update ladies and gentlemen. As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, the Mumbai Police has issued a lookout against a man who’s accused of sending threats in the name of dreaded gangster Goldy Brar.

Regarding the death threats, Salman Khan had even opened up on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat show where he spoke in-depth about the threats for the first time.

Work Front:

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He also might do a film with Karan Johar which he spoke about on the same show. Well, here’s hoping and praying that everything remains fine at his end. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

