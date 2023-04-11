Salman Khan is one of the most loved and admired superstars that we have in the country. It’s been more than 30 years now that Salman Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry and we love him for all the right reasons. In all these years, despite seeing a blend of both success and failure, Salman Khan has managed to be on top of his game all the time. Despite all the challenges that he faced in his personal life, he’s been a true sensation and for real.

Mumbai Police arrest 16-year-old boy from Thane:

Earlier, we heard today that Salman Khan received another death threat. The caller reportedly identified himself as Roki Bhai from Jodhpur and threatened to kill Salman Khan on April 30, 2023. Well, as per reports in the media, the police have now arrested a young 16-year-old boy from Thane. He is reportedly a resident of Rajasthan and was nabbed by the cops on Tuesday.

Work Front:

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that will be released in cinemas on Eid this year. Just yesterday itself, the trailer launch of the event happened in Mumbai.