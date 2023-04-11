Salman Khan is one of the most loved and admired superstars in the country. The man has been on top of his game in the entertainment industry since the very beginning of his career and we love it. As a megastar, Salman Khan has had a humongous achievement in his career and we love it. The actor has done many commercial blockbusters. Well, that’s the reason, Salman Khan is considered a true megastar. The actor hasn’t had a major release in cinemas in the last four years. However, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on Eid 2023 and change that very soon.

Salman Khan receives another death threat:

As per the latest reports in Times Of India, Salman Khan has now received a new death threat. The update comes immediately, just a day after the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Salman Khan reportedly received the new death threat from a caller named Roki bhai. He reportedly hails from Jodhpur and is reportedly a gau-rakshak. He apparently threatened to kill Salman Khan on April 30th. The investigation is currently underway.

Past History Of Death Threats:

In the past, Salman Khan has also received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Salman reportedly purchased a white bulletproof Nissan SUV and has also beefed up his security. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com