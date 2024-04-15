Salman Shootout: Will The Khan Family Finally Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?

There is a strong possibility that Salman Khan and his family may finally move out of their supposedly permanent abode, Galaxy Apartments at Bandra in Mumbai .

After the gun-firing incident on Sunday morning, the family has maintained its composure. But a close friend of the family says this time the threat has shaken them. “Salman would do anything to protect his family. He will do what it takes. Even if it means moving out of his home in Bandra which he has vowed never to leave.”

For years Salman has lived in one room in Galaxy Apartments which is not even large enough to contain his clothes and shoes. But he refuses to leave to a larger place without his parents.His father Salim Khan wouldn’t hear of it. He is too attached to the apartment where all his children grew up .So Salman wouldn’t move away either.

That is, until now.

One reason why Salman has shunned marriage is because he fears his wife would force him to move away from his parents.

Though the apartment is acutely cramped for the large Khan family and their swarm of visitors every day—the joke is, anyone can walk into the Khan household claiming to be a family friend—any indication of a relocation to a bigger place has so far been firmly cut down. Galaxy is where he grew up and it is his home. Never mind if there isn’t enough space for him in the apartment.

The source says Salman’s parents kept asking him to move to a bigger place.

“Bhai insists on staying with his family. He won’t go anywhere without his parents.And his parents are not willing to budge. Thankfully Bhai isn’t getting married anywhere in the near future.Imagine if his wife had to be accommodated in that small apartment,” close friend of the Superstar reveals.

Looks like this time, for the first time, the possibility of shifting direction is quite high.Needless to say, Salman’s parents go where he does.