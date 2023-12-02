Sam Bahadur BO Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns 6.25 crores

Vicky Kaushal‘s much-anticipated film, ‘Sam Bahadur,’ engaged in a fierce box office duel with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal.’ As the curtains drew on the initial skirmish, the contrasting fortunes of the two films emerged. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ roared into triumph, emerging as a formidable force in the box office arena. However, Meghna Gulzar’s biographical war drama, ‘Sam Bahadur,’ pursued a more measured path, achieving a modest net collection of Rs 6.25 crore on its inaugural day.

Renowned film analyst Taran Adarsh, the harbinger of box office tidings, provided insight into ‘Sam Bahadur’s’ opening act. The analyst mentioned the film’s gradual ascent, gaining momentum notably during the evening screenings on Day 1. He articulated a critical imperative for the film – the necessity for its business to multiply over the weekend, marking a trajectory that could secure a respectable overall weekend total. Adarsh’s report, encapsulated in his tweet, declared, “#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1… Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6.25 cr. #India biz.”

As the dust settles on the inaugural clash, the attention of cinephiles and industry pundits turns to the impending weekend battles. ‘Sam Bahadur’ stands at a pivotal juncture, poised to marshal its forces and navigate the terrain of the box office, seeking a triumphant surge that could etch its name in the annals of Indian cinematic glory.