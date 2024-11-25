Samantha Prabhu on being called ‘second-hand’ & the ‘truth’ behind her divorce

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently discussed the societal stigma she faced following her divorce during an interview. She reflected on the challenges women often encounter in such situations and shared her personal experiences of dealing with criticism and unsolicited opinions.

Samantha noted that, unlike men, women who go through a divorce are often subjected to shame and stigma. She shared that she received numerous negative comments, with people referring to her as “second-hand” or “used.” She added that society expects divorced women to feel like failures, burdened by guilt and shame, and often pushed into a corner.

The actress also opened up about the emotional toll of reading false narratives about her divorce. She admitted there were moments when she felt tempted to address these inaccuracies and clarify the truth. However, she ultimately chose not to engage, realizing that she did not owe anyone an explanation. Samantha stated that she knew her truth and did not require external validation.

The actress’s comments resonate with many women who face similar challenges in the aftermath of a divorce. By sharing her perspective, Samantha shed light on the societal double standards that often place an unfair burden on women.

Samantha, who has built a successful career in the film industry, has been candid about her struggles in the past, using her platform to advocate for resilience and self-acceptance. Her decision to focus on her own truth rather than seeking validation highlights her approach to overcoming criticism and moving forward in her personal and professional life.

She is also enjoying the love she is getting for her recent OTT release, Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.