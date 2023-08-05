ADVERTISEMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on 25 crores medical aid claims

Addressing the allegations of receiving a whopping 25 crores for myositis treatment from a well-known Telugu superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media platforms to clarify the situation.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 16:30:03
Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently found herself embroiled in a controversy surrounding rumors of receiving a whopping 25 crores for her myositis treatment from a well-known Telugu superstar. The speculations have been circulating in the media, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions among fans and the film fraternity alike. Addressing the allegations head-on, Samantha took to her social media platforms to clarify the situation and put an end to the ongoing rumors.

Samantha slammed the fake reports and urged the media to be responsible with the information they are giving out about the treatment. Her note shared on Instagram stories reads, “25 crores to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.” Check below!

Samantha has been battling myositis, a rare autoimmune disease that affects muscle tissues. The actress has been open about her struggle with the condition and vocal about her recovery journey. In the face of challenging times, Samantha has remained an inspiration to many by sharing her experiences, spreading awareness, and emphasizing the importance of mental strength during health crises.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

