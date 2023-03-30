Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been winning the hearts of everyone in the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time with her presence and well, we love it. Although, she’s primarily been a part of the South regional entertainment industry, projects like The Family Man 2 and Pushpa gave her the ideal Pan-Indian relevance that she’s always deserved as an actress. Right now, she’s slowly and steadily gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’. The movie is set to be released in cinemas on April 14, 2023. Amidst all this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has broken her silence on her myositis condition. As per the media reports in The Hindustan Times, she was quoted as saying,

“As an actor, you are always expected to display perfection, perfection on Instagram, and perfection in your films. Earlier, I also could never let it go and just accept who I am. I have always wanted to be better and better, look better and better. Finally, now I am at a place where I have no control over this condition.”

She further added,

“One day I am puffy, one day I am fat, one day I am sick. I have no control over how I look. As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don’t wear glasses just for fun and style, the light actually affects my eyes. I have an intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes, they swell from the pain and this has been the case for the past 8 months. This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor.”

